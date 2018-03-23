Bale breaks Rush's record with hat-trick

Gareth Bale fired a hat-trick on Ryan Giggs' debut as Wales manager as the Dragons thrashed China 6-0 in the China Cup tournament in Nanning last night.

Bale's treble also helped him surpass Ian Rush to become Wales' all-time leading scorer with 29 goals.

The 28-year-old Real Madrid player, who took less than two minutes to score his first goal, told BBC Sport after the match: "It's amazing - and on my daughter's birthday as well. It's great to get the record, but the most important thing is that the team play well.

"It's a major honour and a massive achievement. I never dreamed of being a record-breaker for Wales."

Bale's second and third goals, coming in the 21st and 62nd minutes, sandwiched goals by Sam Vokes (38th, 58th) and Harry Wilson (45th).

Following their win over Marcello Lippi's side, Wales have booked their spot in Monday's China Cup final.

They will meet either Uruguay or the Czech Republic, who face each other today.

This was Giggs' first match since taking over from Chris Coleman, who quit last November after Wales failed to qualiy for the World Cup.