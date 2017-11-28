Bale to return after two months out

Gareth Bale is set to feature for the first time in two months when Real Madrid host third-tier Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Bale's four-year spell in the Spanish capital has been dogged by injuries, particularly in the past year, when he has played 90 minutes just four times.

"I want Gareth to be fully-fit, but I can't say when that will be," coach Zinedine Zidane said yesterday, as the Welsh forward returned to full training following a thigh injury.

"The idea is that tomorrow he can play and he looks good. As always, he needs game time and how the matches go will determine the best route for us to take. He will play tomorrow, but I don't know for how long."

Bale is yet to play a single minute this season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as injury and suspension have blighted them this season.