Bale stars on Real return

Gareth Bale provided a brilliant assist on his return from two months out with injury as Real Madrid advanced to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Welsh attacker delivered a sensational cross for the first of Borja Mayoral's two goals in a 2-2 draw with third-tier Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane's team won 4-2 on aggregate.