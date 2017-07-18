Bale unsure if Ronaldo will stay at Real

Gareth Bale admits he has no idea if Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a Real Madrid player next season.

Speculation about Ronaldo's future continues after a shock revelation that the 32-year-old was determined to quit Real and Spain.

That was due to the reigning Ballon d'Or and Best Fifa Men's Player award winner feeling he was being singled out for disproportionate treatment after Spanish prosecutors accused him of evading tax of 14.7 million euros (S$23m).

Ronaldo, who had been linked with a return to Manchester United, has remained silent on his future since then and it remains to be seen if Real's all-time record goalscorer will line up for Zinedine Zidane's men at the start of the coming season.

Asked if he thinks Ronaldo wants to leave, Bale told Spanish newspaper Marca: "I've not read anything, I haven't got a clue about what's going to happen.

"Look, I only found out yesterday that (Romelu) Lukaku has signed for Manchester United... I honestly don't know.

"You'll have to ask him."

But, on whether Bale wants Ronaldo to remain at the Bernabeu, the former Tottenham forward was much clearer, saying: "Of course, we won titles, we did well, we don't need to change anything."

Bale and Ronaldo have been teammates since 2013 and were part of the Real squad that won the Champions League and LaLiga titles last season.

The 28-year-old has been plagued by fitness problems during his time in Spain, but is hoping a strong pre-season will help stand him in good stead for the coming campaign.

"(The ankle is) fine. Obviously during the holidays, I haven't done a lot of intensive stuff on the area, in order to recover well," he said. "I found it difficult to stay fit last season due to the pain.

"I've worked hard to recover and now be able to take a full part in pre-season.

"I was annoyed last season because you always try to return to help the team, and give the best of yourself.

"Maybe I should have had more time recovering, and not forcing things, but now there is no pain. The ankle feels strong and I'm ready.

"I'm going to try and have my best season and, if I respect the injuries, I will have a great season.