Ballack urges Oezil to leave Arsenal for Bayern

Former Germany star midfielder Michael Ballack has urged compatriot Mesut Oezil to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich if he wants to win major titles.

Oezil's future with the Gunners is still up in the air, as he has yet to extend his current contract, which expires in June 2018.

His situation means the big clubs have been put on alert.

Reports have linked him with a return to his former club Real Madrid, whom he left to join the Gunners in September 2013 in a £42-million (S$74.6m) transfer.

Ballack, however, feels that Oezil and Bayern would be a perfect match.

He told Sport Bild: "Mesut is an amazing player.

"He knows that he is one of the undisputed stars at Arsenal.

"A lot of clubs would love to have him.

"He lives in London, one of the most beautiful cities ever. To this end, Arsenal is a club that has an incredible impact on the world.

RESPECT

"If you are a top player in England, the cult around you is bigger than in Germany. You are treated more respectfully, especially.

"These are all reasons for an extension.

"But if he wants to win a major title, he has a bigger chance to achieve that at Bayern."

Ballack won three Bundesliga titles during his four seasons at Bayern, before leaving to join Chelsea, for whom he picked up the Premiership crown in the 2009/10 campaign.

Ballack also believes that Bayern will have no problem coming up with the money to convince Arsenal to part with their star player.

He said: "If you look at the recent developments in England and China, it seems inevitable that Bayern will soon pay transfer fees of 50 million euros (S$75.7m) or so as well.