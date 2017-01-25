Balotelli set for Italy return in WC qualifiers
Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has paved the way for Mario Balotelli's return to the national team for their World Cup qualifiers.
The 26-year-old Balotelli has not played for Italy since their ill-fated 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil, but his rejuvenation at French side Nice, where he scored eight league goals, is working in his favour.
"He was sidelined due to other, behavioural factors", Ventura told the Tiki Taka television programme, before adding that he will soon hold talks with the player. - AFP