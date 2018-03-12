Barca agree deal for Arthur

Barcelona have reached a deal with Brazilian side Gremio to sign midfielder Arthur for a potential 39 million euros (S$63.2m), the Spanish league leaders said yesterday.

The Catalans can choose to activate the deal for the 21-year-old playmaker in July 2018 if they wish to follow through with the signing.

Arthur, who is known for his passing ability, shone in the Libertadores Cup as he helped Gremio to lift the South American trophy for the third time in November.