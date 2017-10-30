Barca in best start to La Liga

Barcelona recorded their best start to a La Liga season as coach Ernesto Valverde enjoyed a victorious return to Athletic Bilbao, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Paulinho in a 2-0 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Valverde has now overseen 12 wins and a draw from his first 13 La Liga and Champions League matches as Barca reestablished their four-point lead at the top of the table over Valencia, who beat Alaves 2-1 on Saturday.