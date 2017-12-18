Football

Barca chief meets Griezmann's family

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has met the family of Atletico Madrid's star Antoine Griezmann ahead of a possible summer move, Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo reported yesterday.

The France international, who has been Atletico's top scorer for the past three seasons, had been linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, Barca appear willing to meet his 100 million-euro (S$158.4 million) buyout clause. Atletico coach Diego Simeone had accepted this week that Griezmann's departure is inevitable. - AFP

