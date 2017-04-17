Barca keep up the pressure
Barcelona eked out a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad yesterday morning (Singapore time) to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who needed a brace from Isco to beat Sporting Gijon by the same scoreline.
A much-changed Real, who rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, snatched victory at El Molinon, thanks to Isco's double, which included a 90th-minute winner.
The win kept the Catalan side three points behind leaders Real, who have a game in hand, ahead of their meeting next Monday morning (Singapore time).
Both sides play the second legs of their Champions League quarter-finals this week.
Real, who have a 2-1 lead, host Bayern Munich on Wednesday morning, while Barcelona are aiming for another comeback at the Nou Camp, when Juventus, who beat them 3-0 last week, visit on Thursday. - WIRE SERVICES