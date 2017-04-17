Barca keep up the pressure

Barcelona eked out a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad yesterday morning (Singapore time) to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who needed a brace from Isco to beat Sporting Gijon by the same scoreline.

A much-changed Real, who rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, snatched victory at El Molinon, thanks to Isco's double, which included a 90th-minute winner.

The win kept the Catalan side three points behind leaders Real, who have a game in hand, ahead of their meeting next Monday morning (Singapore time).

Both sides play the second legs of their Champions League quarter-finals this week.