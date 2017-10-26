Barca reserves cruise in cup win
A much-changed Barcelona made light work of third-tier Real Murcia to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Copa del Rey last-32 tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Paco Alcacer headed home a minute before half-time from Gerard Deulofeu's looping cross, before the former Everton winger quickly added a second with a fine individual run and finish seven minutes after the break.
Highly rated Jose Arnaiz, on his debut, repaid Barca manager Ernesto Valverde's faith when he fired into the far corner from outside the area four minutes later. - AFP