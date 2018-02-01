Barca sign Arsenal starlet McGuane

Barcelona signed promising Arsenal teenager Marcus McGuane on Tuesday on an initial three-year contract that includes a £22.5 million (S$41.6m) release clause.

McGuane caught the eye of Barcelona with his performances for Arsenal's Under-23 team.

The midfielder moved to the Spanish club for an undisclosed fee and will initially join up with the Barcelona B squad.

Barcelona B compete in Spain's second-tier Segunda division, which is the equivalent of the English Championship.

Barca have an option to extend the 18-year-old's contract by a further two years.

London-born McGuane graduated from Arsenal's youth academy after joining the English Premier League club at U-6 level.

"We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona," an Arsenal statement read.

England U-19 midfielder McGuane played twice for Arsenal's first team this season in Europa League ties against Red Star Belgrade and Bate Borisov.