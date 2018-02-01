Barca sign Arsenal starlet McGuane
Barcelona signed promising Arsenal teenager Marcus McGuane on Tuesday on an initial three-year contract that includes a £22.5 million (S$41.6m) release clause.
McGuane caught the eye of Barcelona with his performances for Arsenal's Under-23 team.
The midfielder moved to the Spanish club for an undisclosed fee and will initially join up with the Barcelona B squad.
Barcelona B compete in Spain's second-tier Segunda division, which is the equivalent of the English Championship.
Barca have an option to extend the 18-year-old's contract by a further two years.
London-born McGuane graduated from Arsenal's youth academy after joining the English Premier League club at U-6 level.
"We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona," an Arsenal statement read.
England U-19 midfielder McGuane played twice for Arsenal's first team this season in Europa League ties against Red Star Belgrade and Bate Borisov.
Speaking about McGuane last year, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "He is a defensive midfielder and, overall, he can play as a wing-back or even a centre back in training." - AFP
