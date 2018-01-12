Barca sign Colombia defender Mina

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed that he has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the European champions until 2020.

"It's signed," said the Frenchman after his side drew 2-2 with Numancia to progress to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After a dream start at Real, with eight trophies out of a possible 10, Zidane has endured a tough season with his side 16 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The 45-year-old cautioned: "I'm enjoying what I do every day... I know how it goes, even with this contract, it doesn't change anything."

Against Numancia, Real fielded an almost unrecognisable team, with an eye on tomorrow's La Liga clash against Villarreal.

Lucas Vazquez scored both their goals, in the 11th and 59th minutes. On both occasions, the visitors fought back, thanks to a brace from Guillermo on the stroke of half-time and in the 82nd minute.

Leganes, a modest club from the Madrid suburbs, reached the last eight for the first time despite losing 2-1 at Villarreal, who are sixth in La Liga.