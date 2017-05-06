Barca's Neymar to stand trial

Barcelona striker Neymar and his parents will stand trial over alleged corruption in relation to his transfer from Santos in 2013.

Investment company DIS, which owned 40 percent of Neymar's sporting rights then, claims it was cheated out of 3.5 million euros (S$5.4m) because the real transfer fee was concealed by Barcelona, Santos, and the Neymar family.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his predecessor Sandro Rosell were also ordered to be sent to trial.

- AFP