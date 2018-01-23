Football

Barcelona go 11 points clear at top of La Liga

Jan 23, 2018 06:00 am

Barcelona went 11 points clear of their title rivals yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored twice each in a 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis.

Barca, the only unbeaten side in Europe's top-five leagues, lead La Liga with 54 points after capitalising on second-placed Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw with Girona on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in their 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna before leaving the pitch with a bloodied face after he was hit by the boot of Deportivo's Fabian Schar. - REUTERS

