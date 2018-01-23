Barcelona go 11 points clear at top of La Liga
Barcelona went 11 points clear of their title rivals yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored twice each in a 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis.
Barca, the only unbeaten side in Europe's top-five leagues, lead La Liga with 54 points after capitalising on second-placed Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw with Girona on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in their 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna before leaving the pitch with a bloodied face after he was hit by the boot of Deportivo's Fabian Schar. - REUTERS
