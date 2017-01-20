Barcelona-Milo  partnership to  promote healthy lifestyle

Milo and Barcelona yesterday announced a global partnership aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among children around the world.

The four-year deal, which was made official at a media conference at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Lounge, aims to reach 22 million children in Asia, Oceania, Africa and Latin America.

As part of the partnership, Catalan giants Barcelona will help Milo expand its global grassroots programmes through its football schools network, and provide opportunities for children to train at their legendary Camp Nou home.

Nestle executive vice-president Patrice Bula said: "As the world's largest food manufacturer, Nestle is committed to make a difference in the lives of children across the world.

"We are very pleased that a famous club like Barcelona came to tie up with us on this.

"This global partnership is far more than just big names or big players endorsing a brand, this time, it's about the kids. We are celebrating kids and celebrating sports."

Barcelona's Asia-Pacific managing director, Xavier Asensi, added: "Everyone competes but life is not about winning, in fact it is about how you win.

VALUES

"Barcelona is more than happy to share our values, pillars about humility, ambition, teamwork with kids around the world.

"When it comes to sharing values, sport is the best teacher, it will be the best vehicle to relate to children the importance on not just sport, but also health, and I can tell you this is going to be more than just a partnership."

Locally, Nestle will launch the Milo Cup football tournament, open to girls and boys aged six to 14.