Barcelona sue Neymar
Barcelona are suing Brazilian star Neymar for 8.5 million euros (S$13.6m) for breach of contract as they want him to return the bonus he was paid when he signed a new five-year deal nine months before joining Paris St Germain.
The Catalans are asking for an additional 10 per cent payment due to a delay in their demands being met.
Neymar, who joined PSG earlier this month after the French club triggered his 222m-euro release clause, said he was surprised by the decision and he will fight the case in court. - REUTERS