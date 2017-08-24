Football

Barcelona sue Neymar

Aug 24, 2017

Barcelona are suing Brazilian star Neymar for 8.5 million euros (S$13.6m) for breach of contract as they want him to return the bonus he was paid when he signed a new five-year deal nine months before joining Paris St Germain.

The Catalans are asking for an additional 10 per cent payment due to a delay in their demands being met.

Neymar, who joined PSG earlier this month after the French club triggered his 222m-euro release clause, said he was surprised by the decision and he will fight the case in court. - REUTERS

Neymar blasts Barcelona board in outburst

