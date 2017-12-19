Barcelona surge to six-point lead in La Liga

Barcelona moved six points clear at the top of La Liga by easing to a 4-0 win at home to Deportivo La Coruna yesterday morning (Singapore time) with doubles from Luis Suarez and Paulinho ahead of this Saturday's El Clasico against champions Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi had a frustrating night in front of goal and was unable to add to his 14 league goals this season as he hit the woodwork three times and had a penalty saved.

Barca lead the standings on 42 points, six ahead of Atletico Madrid and eight in front of third-placed Valencia, who lost 2-1 to Eibar on Saturday.