Barcelona’s Dembele set for return against Celta in Copa del Rey match

Jan 04, 2018 06:00 am

Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele is set to return from a long injury layoff in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo, the club have said.

Dembele, who joined Barcelona for a 105-million euro (S$168m) fee that could rise to 147m euros from Borussia Dortmund in August, made only three appearances for Barca before rupturing his hamstring against Getafe on Sept 16.

The 20-year-old French forward returned to training last month and received his medical discharge on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca travel to Celta Vigo for the first-leg tie before hosting the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp next week. - REUTERS

