Barcelona's unbeaten season ends

Philippe Coutinho hit a hat-trick, but could not save Barcelona's unbeaten football season as they were left stunned by a 5-4 defeat by lowly Levante yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi for his team's penultimate match, but it was a defensive horror show that allowed Emmanuel Boateng to score three times and Enis Bardhi twice.