Football

Barcelona's unbeaten season ends

May 15, 2018 06:00 am

Philippe Coutinho hit a hat-trick, but could not save Barcelona's unbeaten football season as they were left stunned by a 5-4 defeat by lowly Levante yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi for his team's penultimate match, but it was a defensive horror show that allowed Emmanuel Boateng to score three times and Enis Bardhi twice.

The La Liga and Copa del Rey champions trailed 1-5 and still came within a whisker of a sensational comeback as Coutinho's second and third goals, and a Luis Suarez penalty, set up a grandstand finish. - AFP

Football

Tuchel to take over at PSG

Football