Barcelona's unbeaten season ends
Philippe Coutinho hit a hat-trick, but could not save Barcelona's unbeaten football season as they were left stunned by a 5-4 defeat by lowly Levante yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi for his team's penultimate match, but it was a defensive horror show that allowed Emmanuel Boateng to score three times and Enis Bardhi twice.
The La Liga and Copa del Rey champions trailed 1-5 and still came within a whisker of a sensational comeback as Coutinho's second and third goals, and a Luis Suarez penalty, set up a grandstand finish. - AFP
