Football

Barton banned for 18 months

Apr 27, 2017 06:00 am

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton said he had effectively been forced into "early retirement" after being banned for 18 months over betting offences by England's Football Association yesterday.

Barton, 34, admitted a charge relating to 1,260 bets he placed on football matches over a 10-year period between 2006 and 2016. He blamed his addiction to gambling, saying he would appeal against the length of the ban.

"This is not match-fixing and at no point in any of this is my integrity in question," said Barton, who has also been fined £30,000 (S$53,514). - AFP