Batshuayi bags fifth goal in three games for Dortmund

EUROPA LEAGUE: R32, L1 B. DORTMUND ATALANTA 3 2

Michy Batshuayi continued his good form with a late brace as Borussia Dortmund fought back to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park on Friday morning (Feb 16, Singapore time).

In the process, the Belgian has bagged five goals in just three matches for the German team since joining on loan from Chelsea last month.

Even former Dortmund hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is now with Arsenal, needed seven games to reach that figure with the German side.



Dortmund forged ahead on the half-hour mark through Andre Schuerrle, but Josip Ilicic’s quickfire double (51st and 56th) after half-time put Atalanta ahead.



Dortmund hit back midway through the second period, though, as Batshuayi scored in the 65th and 91st minutes to give the two-time runners-up a precious lead in the tie.

"Michy is a real goal-scorer, it was a good move to bring him here," Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger said.

"Things are looking good. He is well liked, fully integrated and our goals and his personal goals align."

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left to rue their late collapse.

“The really disappointing thing is we threw away a game that we shouldn’t have lost,” he said.

“After cradling the dream of winning, we suffered this disappointment in the final minutes. The second leg will not be easy.”

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid recovered from falling behind early on at FC Copenhagen to cruise to a 4-1 victory.



Saul Niguez, Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann were all on the scoresheet as Diego Simoene’s La Liga title-chasers put one foot into the last 16.



Serie A leaders Napoli have it all to do, though, after Germany international Timo Werner’s second-half brace led RB Leipzig to a shock 3-1 win in Italy.



Patrick Cutrone and Fabio Borini scored as AC Milan claimed a 3-0 advantage over Ludogorets Razgrad to take back to the San Siro for the return leg.



“I’m a bit angry, we could do a lot better. Having fast players, they put us in trouble,” said a surprisingly disgruntled Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso.



Former Milan striker Mario Balotelli scored twice for Nice, but the 10-man side blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Lokomotiv Moscow as Manuel Fernandes hit a hat-trick, while Valere Germain struck two goals as Marseille cruised past Braga 3-0. – AFP