Batshuayi to Dortmund's rescue
Borussia Dortmund substitute Michy Batshuayi scored a last-gasp winner as they snatched a 3-2 home success over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga yesterday morning (Singapore time) to stay ahead of their opponents in the race for a Champions League spot.
Dortmund thought they had done enough when Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, put them 2-1 ahead in the 77th. But Danny Blum levelled in the first minute of stoppage time before Batshuayi grabbed his second goal just before the final whistle.
The result lifted Dortmund to 45 points, one behind second-placed Schalke 04, one ahead of fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and three in front of Eintracht who have slipped to fifth. Bayern Munich lead the title race on 66 points. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now