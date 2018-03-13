Batshuayi to Dortmund's rescue

Borussia Dortmund substitute Michy Batshuayi scored a last-gasp winner as they snatched a 3-2 home success over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga yesterday morning (Singapore time) to stay ahead of their opponents in the race for a Champions League spot.

Dortmund thought they had done enough when Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, put them 2-1 ahead in the 77th. But Danny Blum levelled in the first minute of stoppage time before Batshuayi grabbed his second goal just before the final whistle.