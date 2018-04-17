Batshuayi out, but could return for World Cup

Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi will miss the rest of the domestic season with an ankle injury, but the striker could still feature for Belgium at the World Cup, the Bundesliga club said yesterday.

The 24-year-old was taken off on a stretcher late on during Dortmund's 2-0 league defeat by Schalke 04 on Sunday.

"Michy Batshuayi sustained an ankle injury in the Ruhr derby against FC Schalke 04 and will probably miss the remainder of the season," Dortmund said in a statement.

"However, there remains a chance that he could still feature for the Belgian national team at the World Cup in Russia this summer."

Batshuayi has scored nine goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund since joining them on loan from Chelsea in January.

He faces a race against time to play for Belgium, who begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 18 before meeting Tunisia (June 23) and England (June 29).