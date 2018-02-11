Football

Batshuayi scores again as Dortmund win

Michy Batshuayi executing a somersault as promised after scoring against Hamburg.PHOTO: EPA

Belgian striker, on loan from Chelsea, bags his third goal in two games for German club

Match Report
Feb 11, 2018 11:16 am
BUNDESLIGA
B. DORTMUND HAMBURG
2 0

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, scored his third Bundesliga goal in two games for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in their 2-0 home win against Hamburg.

Dortmund signed the 24-year-old for 1.5 million euros (S$2.5m) on loan for the rest of the season after selling top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal last month.

Batshuayi is supplying the goals after marking his debut by netting twice in a 3-2 win at bottom side Cologne a week ago.

The Belgian had promised a somersault if he scored on his home debut and was as good as his word.

US winger Christian Pulisic threaded a pass through the Hamburg defence, which Batshuayi met at the far post for a tap in on 49 minutes.

The Belgian celebrated with a forward roll – just as Aubameyang used to do.

A dull match was lit up by Dortmund’s second in the dying stages when Germany’s World Cup winner Mario Goetze netted with a goal after coming off the bench.

Dortmund’s injury-prone Germany winger Marco Reus returned after 259 days sidelined by a torn knee ligament.

“We didn’t produce our best game today, but you could see the team wanted it,” Reus told Sky Sports after his comeback.

“With a bit more effort, we could have gone 2-0 earlier – we still have a lot of work to do.”

The win left Dortmund third, a point behind second-placed RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at home to Augsburg on Friday with Liverpool-bound Naby Keita hammering home a free-kick. – AFP

Michy Batshuayi (centre) celebrates after scoring against Cologne.
Football

Batshuayi scores double on Dortmund debut

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

borussia dortmundMichy Batshuayi