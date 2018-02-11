Batshuayi scores again as Dortmund win

BUNDESLIGA B. DORTMUND HAMBURG 2 0

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, scored his third Bundesliga goal in two games for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in their 2-0 home win against Hamburg.

Dortmund signed the 24-year-old for 1.5 million euros (S$2.5m) on loan for the rest of the season after selling top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal last month.



Batshuayi is supplying the goals after marking his debut by netting twice in a 3-2 win at bottom side Cologne a week ago.



The Belgian had promised a somersault if he scored on his home debut and was as good as his word.



US winger Christian Pulisic threaded a pass through the Hamburg defence, which Batshuayi met at the far post for a tap in on 49 minutes.



The Belgian celebrated with a forward roll – just as Aubameyang used to do.



A dull match was lit up by Dortmund’s second in the dying stages when Germany’s World Cup winner Mario Goetze netted with a goal after coming off the bench.



Dortmund’s injury-prone Germany winger Marco Reus returned after 259 days sidelined by a torn knee ligament.



“We didn’t produce our best game today, but you could see the team wanted it,” Reus told Sky Sports after his comeback.



“With a bit more effort, we could have gone 2-0 earlier – we still have a lot of work to do.”

The win left Dortmund third, a point behind second-placed RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at home to Augsburg on Friday with Liverpool-bound Naby Keita hammering home a free-kick. – AFP