Bayern back on top
Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga for the first time this season after a 2-0 win over 10-man RB Leipzig yesterday morning (Singapore time), after Borussia Dortmund lost 4-2 to Hannover.
James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski scored to help Bayern defeat Leipzig for the second time in four days, after they won on penalties in Leipzig in the German Cup last Wednesday.
But Lewandowski was taken off with a thigh injury which could affect his chances of playing at Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday. - WIRE SERVICES