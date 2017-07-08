Bayern to bring top stars for ICC

Bayern Munich yesterday announced a strong squad for their tour to China and Singapore this month.

The Bundesliga champions will take on Arsenal in Shanghai on July 19 and AC Milan in Shenzhen on July 22 in the Audi Summer Tour before travelling to Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC). Bayern will play EPL champions Chelsea on July 25 at the National Stadium and Serie A side Inter Milan on July 27.

Carlo Ancelotti has included 18 first-team players for the Far East tour, including top stars such as Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Robert Lewandowski, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be absent through injury. - AFP

