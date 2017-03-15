Bayern, Chelsea and Inter Milan confirmed for Singapore tour

It's confirmed.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, English Premiership leaders Chelsea and Italian Serie A side Inter Milan will strut their stuff in the International Champions Cup in Singapore from July 25-27.

Yesterday, Bayern striker Thomas Mueller put up a poster on Twitter titled "Visiting Friends", where details of their Audi Summer Tour 2017 were announced.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will spend time in China and Singapore during their pre-season preparations, reported the Daily Mail yesterday.

They will take on Arsenal - whom they beat 10-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last 16 just last week - in Shanghai on July 19 and AC Milan on July 22 in Shenzhen.

Bayern will then head to Singapore to face Chelsea at the International Champions Cup - a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final -on July 25 before taking on Inter two days later.

The Bavarian giants regularly tour Asia, having visited the continent ahead of their 2012 and 2015 campaigns.

"It's a very important element in our international brand strategy, FC Bayern now have 135 million fans in China and more and more fans in south-east Asia," Joerg Wacker, head of internationalisation and strategy for Bayern, said on the club's website yesterday.