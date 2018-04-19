Bayern crush Leverkusen 6-2
Bayern Munich reached the German Cup final by thrashing Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 away - thanks to a Thomas Mueller hat-trick after an early Robert Lewandowski double yesterday morning (Singapore time) to stay on track for a Treble of titles this season.
Bundesliga champions Bayern completely overran their opponents, scoring twice through Lewandowski in the opening nine minutes.
Bayern, who won the Treble in 2013, will face the winners of this morning's semi-final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04 in the final in Berlin on May 19. - REUTERS
