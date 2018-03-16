Bayern eyeing another Treble

David Alaba and his Bayern teammates could be celebrating winning the Bundesliga title come Monday, should they beat Leipzig and other results go their way.

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said his side are hungry to complete a Treble this season, after they thrashed Besiktas 8-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bayern eased past Besiktas 3-1 in the second leg in Turkey to complete a resounding victory, a record 11th straight in the competition for Heynckes, who led Bayern to the Treble in 2013 before retiring and then returning this season.

ThiagoAlcantara gave them the lead in the 18th minute, before an own goal by Gokhan Gonul (46th) and substitute Sandro Wagner's chested effort six minutes from time sandwiched a goal by Besiktas' Vagner Love.

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes praised Bayern, while criticising his players for making "costly mistakes" in front of their home fans at the Vodafone Park, where a stray Istanbul cat interrupted play for about a minute.

NOT EASY

Heynckes, who commended Besiktas and their fans, insisted that it had been far from straightforward for his team despite the huge winning margin.

"Even though the first match was 5-0, it was not easy. It is normal for the team to relax from time to time and now show the desired performance, but we scored eight goals in two games of the round-of-16 tie and this shows how good a team we are," said Heynckes.

Of course it is possible, but the Champions League is difficult, like every year. But they are able to do it. Former France and Bayern Munich fullback Bixente Lizarazu on whether his former team can win the Treble

The 72-year-old added that he had no preference for his side's quarter-final opponents, who will be drawn tonight.

The Bavarian giants, who are also in the German Cup semi-finals, are on course to seal a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at sixth-placed RB Leipzig on Monday morning (Singapore time).

If second-placed Schalke 04 and third-placed Borussia Dortmund fail to beat Wolfsburg and Hannover 96 respectively, Bayern will retain their crown by beating Leipzig.

"Of course, we are hungry (to complete a Treble). We want the Champions League, we are very determined and we also want the German Cup. However, we need to first focus on the target ahead of us," said Heynckes.

Bayern defender Mats Hummels, however, is preaching caution.

He said: "That can obviously happen on Sunday (that we win the title). But, somehow, I do not think that both Schalke and Dortmund will lose their games.

"But we have to win at Leipzig for that to happen, that is a must. We will see what happens on Sunday, but I am not counting on it. "

Bayern are set to miss Alcantara, who was taken off in the 35th minute against Besiktas.