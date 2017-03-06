Football

Bayern go seven points clear at the top

Mar 06, 2017 06:00 am

Bayern Munich went seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win at Cologne on Saturday in a perfect warm-up for their Champions League trip to Arsenal on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Spain internationals Javi Martinez and Juan Bernat gave Bayern a comfortable two-goal lead before substitute Franck Ribery netted a third on 90 minutes.

The result allowed Bayern to extend their lead over second-placed RB Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Augsburg.

Bayern head to London for their Champions League last-16 return tie holding a 5-1 first-leg lead. - AFP

