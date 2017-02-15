Bayern have no room for Lahm distraction

The Bayern Munich players' pledge to win the Champions League for their retiring captain Philipp Lahm (above) might just add unnecessary pressure to the team.

ROUND OF 16, 1ST LEG BAYERN MUNICH ARSENAL

Legends do not go gentle into that good night.

Farewell tours are long, distracting and the desire to win can be overwhelming.

Bayern Munich now want to lift the Champions League for their retiring captain, role model and friend.

Philipp Lahm bleeds Bayern. His heart and soul belong to club and country.

He said goodbye to Germany after their 2014 World Cup triumph. Now he's expected to repeat the silverware trick in Europe. Or his teammates are, at least.

Suddenly, the Round-of-16 tie against Arsenal tomorrow morning (Singapore time) carries an emotional weight that no one inside the Allianz Arena could've anticipated a week ago.

The metronomic timepiece that makes Munich tick, the unassuming intellectual considered by Pep Guardiola to be the smartest footballer he ever worked with continues his long goodbye in the Champions League.

And these endless farewells can be tiring, unhelpful and even self-defeating. Just ask Sir Alex Ferguson.

Watching him contain his rage in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur in 2001, Ferguson expressed irritation at being asked about his retirement at the end of the season.

Manchester United were playing a pre-season exhibition in Malaysia. The campaign hadn't even begun, but the countdown to Ferguson's retirement most certainly had.

His announcement became a ball and chain and Manchester United failed to shake off the shackles. In February 2002, Ferguson shelved his retirement plans to liberate his players.

TOO LATE

United finished third. Their form improved too late to deny Arsenal the title.

Of course, Bayern shouldn't suffer a similar fate in the Bundesliga. The league leaders enjoy a seven-point lead at the top, but their late victory at the weekend underlined the Lahm distraction.

Bayern needed goals in the 90th and 92nd minutes to confirm a 2-0 win against lowly Ingolstadt after a jittery performance clearly affected by the quiet guy on the bench.

Lahm had already been substituted, with Carlo Ancelotti saving Lahm's 33-year-old legs for Arsenal, but his jubilant teammates found him nonetheless.

The captain was buried beneath adoring acolytes, an obvious confirmation of their aspirations.

That win was for Lahm. The rest of the season will be for Lahm. The Champions League, hopefully, will be for Lahm.

A footballer blessed with extraordinary talent and versatility - Guardiola wasn't joking when he said that Lahm could play in all 10 outfield positions - deserves the fairy-tale finish.

But such inspired epilogues only add to the pressure for the characters involved.

United couldn't do it for Fergie in 2002. Liverpool couldn't do it for Steven Gerrard in 2014.

Even the lethargic Los Angeles Lakers struggled with Kobe Bryant's final season last year, unable to shake off the sense that the Grim Reaper was hanging out courtside and pointing a bony figure at every failed attack.

Legends who are omnipotent hog the limelight at the best of times, but legends who are leaving are omnipresent. The attention can be suffocating.

And Lahm will enjoy the spotlight least of all.

HUMILITY

Humility, rather than histrionics, has defined his career and his level-headed approach to proceedings will be critical in what is expected to be an emotional encounter.

Unlike the Bayern of old - or the Arsenal of today - Munich are churning out results rather than serving champagne football. And it's working.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern have taken 25 points from a possible 27 since their last domestic defeat - a 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in November - without quite replicating the muscular dominance that defined Jupp Heynckes' treble-winning titans or Guardiola's counter-attacking speedsters.

Age is obviously a factor. Apart from Lahm, Xabi Alonso (35) and Arjen Robben (33) are carefully managed in a side that might be a shade slower than Arsenal, but boast the kind of trophy-winning pedigree that the Gunners can scarcely dream of.

Nor do Arsene Wenger's men come anywhere near Lahm's consistency.

Mesut Oezil's fluctuating form is just the latest reminder that all that glitters in a German jersey is not always gold at club level.

As long as Bayern can avoid the distraction of the Lahm sideshow, they are more than capable of giving the hometown hero the send-off he deserves.

Lahm gave his entire career to one club. It seems only fair that they give him the Champions League in return.