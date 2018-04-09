Bayern hold off title celebrations

A 4-1 comeback win at Augsburg on Saturday handed Bayern Munich a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title and crowned them German champions for the 28th time in the club's proud history.

But coach Jupp Heynckes said Bayern will keep the champagne on ice as they turn their focus on the Champions League, where they look to finish off Sevilla in Thursday morning's (Singapore time) return leg at the Allianz Arena holding a 2-1 lead in their quarter-final.