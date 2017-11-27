Bayern lose first game since Jupp's return, Dortmund blow 4-0 lead

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes insisted he will leave at the end of the season, after his side suffered their first defeat since he returned to the club.

Bayern lost 2-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach yesterday morning (Singapore time), and saw their lead at the top of the Bundesliga reduced to three points.

Before the loss, Bayern had won all nine games since Heynckes returned last month for his fourth stint at the club after Carlo Ancelotti was fired.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness announced at their annual general meeting last Friday that he wants Heynckes to stay for the 2018/19 season.

But the 72-year-old tactician, who coached Bayern to the 2013 treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup, made his position very clear.

"I don't know what Uli was up to, saying something like that," Heynckes told Sky after the defeat in Gladbach.

"We have a very clear agreement which will run till June 30. I do not want to comment on this every week."

It was an unhappy return for Heynckes to Moenchengladbach, where he spent most of his playing career and where he has his family home.

A first-half penalty converted by Thorgan Hazard and a Matthias Ginter goal put the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

Bayern pulled a goal back when midfielder Arturo Vidal fired in a long-range shot in the 74th minute, but Gladbach held on to move up to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund blew a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with Schalke on Saturday.

Dortmund had raced to a 4-0 lead in 25 minutes, but collapsed in the second half after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off for a second yellow card in the 72nd minute after barging Amine Harit off the ball.

Schalke drew level through Naldo deep into injury time.