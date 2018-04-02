Football

Bayern made to wait despite 6-0 win

Treble-chasing Bayern Munich demolished Borussia Dortmund 6-0 with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick yesterday morning (Singapore time), but they will have to wait another week to clinch the Bundesliga title.

In a whirlwind first-half performance, top scorer Lewandowski struck twice and James Rodriguez, Thomas Mueller and Franck Ribery were also on target for the Bavarian side, who face Sevilla in the Champions League last eight on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Lewandowski completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute.

With six games left, Bayern, who travel to Augsburg on Saturday, moved to 69 points, 17 ahead of second-placed Schalke 04, who beat Freiburg 2-0. - REUTERS

