Bayern march on in Bundesliga
Franck Ribery netted a rare Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich eased to an eighth consecutive league victory with a 2-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.
The veteran Frenchman put Bayern ahead on 33 minutes, scoring only his second league goal of the season.
James Rodriguez then doubled the lead just before half-time.
"We were exhausted at the end," Bayern centre back Mats Hummels told Sky Sport. The win means that Bayern are now 18 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at the top of the table. - AFP
