Bayern Munich stretch Bundesliga lead to nine points

Robert Lewandowski bagged his 15th goal in 16 league games as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich went nine points clear despite struggling to beat bottom side Cologne 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Poland hotshot has failed to score in only four of Bayern's league matches this season and has netted 21 goals in all competitions.

However, Bayern struggled for ideas against a Cologne team hit by injury.

"We didn't do enough and didn't let the ball run," Bayern vice-captain Thomas Mueller told Sky Sports.

"You can't attack against every opponent like we did in the second half - we have to do more."

With an hour gone at the sold-out Allianz Arena in front of 75,000 fans, Bayern broke the deadlock when Mueller flicked the ball with the back of his head into Lewandowski's path to tap home.

Bayern have won 13 of their 14 games since Jupp Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti as coach at the start of October.

In contrast, Cologne are waiting for their first league win of the season, and are now 13 points from safety.