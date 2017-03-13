Bayern open 10-point lead

Carlo Ancelotti cautiously admitted that the Bundesliga title is effectively Bayern Munich's to lose, after they opened a 10-point lead yesterday morning (Singapore time) as their two closest rivals slipped further behind.

Robert Lewandowski netted twice in a 3-0 home win against Eintracht Frankfurt, while second-placed RB Leipzig crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home by Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Hertha Berlin.

Bayern have now hit 28 goals in their last six games, with Lewandowski claiming 10 of them, and the Bavarian giants are on course to collect a fifth straight German league title in Ancelotti's first season.

"It was a good day for us with good results in other stadiums," said Ancelotti.

"The first half was difficult and Frankfurt were better than us. In all honesty, they didn't deserve to be 2-0 down at the break.

"We were better after the break and got our control back.

"We have a good lead now (in the table), but we must stay focused as there are still a lot of games."