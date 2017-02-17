Bayern to spend pre-season in S'pore?

Fresh off their 5-1 thumping of Arsenal in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time), Bayern Munich could soon be heading to Singapore in a few months' time to wow local football fans.

Reports in German media yesterday quoted Bayern Munich executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying the club would play friendly matches in China and Singapore in the summer. No other details on the matches were reported.

When contacted, the Singapore Sports Hub - which would be the most likely venue if Bayern come here for pre-season training - declined comment.

Rummenigge reportedly made the comments at an event yesterday when former players Giovanni Elber, Bixente Lizarazu and Hasan Salihamidzic were unveiled as club ambassadors.

Last year, Bayern opened an office in Shanghai, and previously went on a pre-season tour of China in 2015.