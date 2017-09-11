Bayern stunned by Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim yesterday morning (Singapore time) that left them fifth in the Bundesliga table.

Striker Mark Uth scored both goals as Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti paid the price for rotating his squad ahead of Wednesday morning's home Champions League match against Anderlecht.

Bayern had 72 per cent possession and 23 shots on goal, while Hoffenheim scored twice from six efforts.