Bayern thrash Hamburg

Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich handed Hamburg an 8-0 thrashing at the Allianz Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Carlo Ancelotti's 1,000th match as a coach.

Kingsley Coman came off the bench to score twice while Arturo Vidal, David Alaba and Arjen Robben were also on target as Bayern got back to winning ways after last weekend's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin.

They stay five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who were 3-1 winners at home to Cologne.

"Perfect day, perfect game. The team was fantastic and I'm delighted," Ancelotti said. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Mainz 2, Darmstadt 1 FC Augsburg 2, Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3, Leipzig 3 Cologne 1, Hertha Berlin 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0.