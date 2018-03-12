Bayern two wins from title
Bayern Munich closed in on a sixth successive title with a 6-0 rout of Hamburg SV, who are getting closer to a first relegation from the Bundesliga, on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as he reached 100 Bundesliga goals for Bayern in a one-sided match which was over as a contest after 20 minutes.
Leaders Bayern stayed 20 points clear of Schalke 04, with eight games to go and are only two wins away from clinching the title.
Hamburg, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 55-year history, are seven points adrift of Mainz who are in the relegation play-off spot. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now