Bayern two wins from title

Bayern Munich closed in on a sixth successive title with a 6-0 rout of Hamburg SV, who are getting closer to a first relegation from the Bundesliga, on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as he reached 100 Bundesliga goals for Bayern in a one-sided match which was over as a contest after 20 minutes.

Leaders Bayern stayed 20 points clear of Schalke 04, with eight games to go and are only two wins away from clinching the title.