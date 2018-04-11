Bayern wary of Sevilla's last roll of the dice

Arjen Robben said Bayern Munich can take nothing for granted against Sevilla in their Champions League quarter-final, second leg as the Spanish side had dumped Manchester United out of the competition.

Bayern have one foot in a seventh European semi-final in nine years after earning a 2-1 away win at Sevilla in last week's first leg.

However, Sevilla have already given a clear demonstration of how dangerous they are away from home in Europe.

After a goalless draw in Seville in the last 16, the Spanish side dumped Jose Mourinho's United out with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford last month, with French striker Wissam Ben Yedder netting both goals.

Robben warns Bayern must be on their guard, especially given their history of elimination by Spanish teams in the knockout phases in each of the last four seasons.

"We need to be careful," warned Robben."It's the last roll of the dice for Sevilla and they will give it their all.

"Everyone is talking about the semis, but if we win, then we can talk about that.

"A 2-1 win away from home is always great, but it's not the same as 5-0 against Besiktas (in the last 16).

"They (Sevilla) did brilliantly in Manchester and we know we have to perform."

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes expects Sevilla to attack from the first whistle in Munich.

"They will certainly go on the offensive," said Heynckes. "If you lose 2-1 at home, you have to take the initiative - and that is certainly what Sevilla will do.

"They have to take risks and score two goals in our stadium.

"They are a team who press really well, but we know what we can do.

"We're in a good mood, we're hungry and our big goal is to reach the semi-finals."

The Bavarian giants have been merciless recently at the Allianz Arena, demolishing both Hamburg and Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in their last two home games.

Last Saturday, they sealed a sixth straight Bundesliga title after a 4-1 win over Augsburg, during which defender Jerome Boateng suffered a bruised foot.

Heynckes said Boateng has recovered and is fit to play.

However, left-back David Alaba and midfielder Arturo Vidal are injury doubts.

Bayern have reason for optimism about going into the draw for the semi-finals on Friday.