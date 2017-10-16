Bayern win on Heynckes' return
Jupp Heynckes made a winning return to Bayern Munich on Saturday, as the German champions crushed Freiburg 5-0 to close in on Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig.
A Julian Schuster own goal gave Bayern the lead after just eight minutes. Kingsley Coman (42nd), Thiago Alcantara (63rd), Robert Lewandowski (75th) and Joshua Kimmich (93rd) also scored.
With the win, second-placed Bayern, who host Celtic in the Champions League on Thursday morning (Singapore time), cut the gap on leaders Dortmund to just two points. - REUTERS