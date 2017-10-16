Bayern win on Heynckes' return

Jupp Heynckes made a winning return to Bayern Munich on Saturday, as the German champions crushed Freiburg 5-0 to close in on Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig.

A Julian Schuster own goal gave Bayern the lead after just eight minutes. Kingsley Coman (42nd), Thiago Alcantara (63rd), Robert Lewandowski (75th) and Joshua Kimmich (93rd) also scored.