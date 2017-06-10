Bayern youth coach to conduct clinics at Clarke Quay

With seven weeks to go before the 2017 International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore featuring Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Catalyst Media Group (CMG) yesterday announced Football In The City - a series of activities catering to all football fans.

A collaborative initiative by CMG and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and co-hosted by Clarke Quay and CHIJMES, the public can look forward to various thematic fan engagement events, family-friendly carnivals, appearances by club legends and "live" screenings of other ICC matches at the two iconic lifestyle and entertainment venues this month and next month.

Football In The City kicks off tomorrow with a family carnival at Clarke Quay. A member of Bayern's youth coaching team will conduct three 30-minute football clinics from 11am and give the public a glimpse of the drills that are integral to the German champions' training regimen.

The clinics are free and open to children aged between six and 12 on a first-come-first-served basis.