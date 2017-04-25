Beckham lauds 'special' duo Kante and Alli

David Beckham revealed his admiration for N'Golo Kante and Dele Alli after they were respectively named the Professional Footballers' Association Player and Young Player of the Year.

Former England captain Beckham received the PFA's merit award for his achievements for club and country, and discussed the impression Chelsea midfielder Kante had left on him.

He said: "He's a special talent. What I like about him - actually what I love about him - (is) he plays the game in such a humble way.

"... we'll see what happens towards the end of the season, but he's a special talent, and to be the man mountain that he is, and the size (1.68m tall) he is, says a lot about him."

On Tottenham midfielder Alli, Beckham added: "Again, special player. We're lucky as a nation to have young talented players coming through, and he is without doubt one of the shining lights of these young players."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said that Kante needs to keep improving.

"He is always working to improve his weaknesses and I hope he continues in this way," Conte said yesterday.