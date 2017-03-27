Belgium force last-gasp draw

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has demanded that his players live up to their collective talent, after a 1-1 draw with Greece in a World Cup qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Despite missing the injured Eden Hazard, Belgium still boasted the likes of Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Napoli's Dries Mertens. But the hosts needed an 89th-minute goal from Lukaku to salvage a draw, which kept them at the top of Group H, two points ahead of Greece.

"With the amount of individual talent we have at our disposal, we have to show more," said Martinez.

Greece grabbed the lead just 20 seconds into the second half through Benfica striker Kostas Mitroglou.

They were reduced to 10 men after 65 minutes when Panagiotis Tachtsidis was sent off for a crude lunge on Toby Alderweireld. - AFP

OTHER GROUP H RESULTS