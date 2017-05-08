Benatia in live TV racism storm
Italian football has been hit by a second racism storm in a week, after Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia was insulted during a live, post-match television interview.
Benatia, a Morocco international, was being interviewed after a 1-1 Serie A draw at home with Torino when it was cut short by what seemed a technician's gaffe.
As he was speaking to studio presenters about Juventus, Benatia heard a voice over his radio earpiece say: "What are you saying, s****y Moroccan?"
Benatia, who was answering a question about Juventus winning their sixth consecutive Serie A title, stopped mid-sentence and said: "Who said that? What stupid person is speaking?"
Presenters also heard the remark, but tried to brush it off. It is thought the remark came from a careless studio technician who had left a microphone on.
However, it put racism firmly back in the spotlight a week after Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari was sanctioned for walking off the pitch during a 1-0 loss at Cagliari on April 30, when he fell victim to racial abuse. - AFP