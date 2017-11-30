Berizzo’s cancer op successful
Sevilla's Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo underwent "successful" surgery for a malignant prostate cancer yesterday, the club said without putting a date on his return to work.
"The period of recuperation... will depend on the post-operative developments over the next few days," the club said in a brief statement.
His deputy, Ernesto Marcucci, has taken over the team until Berizzo returns, and this morning will be in charge as Sevilla attempt to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.- AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now