Berlusconi wants Milan sold 'as soon as possible'

Mar 04, 2017 06:00 am

AC Milan will push to conclude the sale of the club to a Chinese consortium "as soon as possible" after announcing a new delay yesterday.

The Serie A giants' holding company Fininvest said the sale had been postponed after Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports' (SES) failure to meet yesterday's deadline.

SES, who have made a down payment of 200m euros (S$297m), did not have the funds to complete the 740 million euros deal.

Fininvest - Berlusconi's holding company - said it would look to have the takeover completed "as soon as possible". - AFP

